Word Search is a classic word game of finding hidden words diagonally, horizontally or vertically.Word Search Hindi - Adaptation of classic game for Hindi language.How to play?List of hidden words are displayed at the bottom. Category is displayed in the brackets. Find one word at a time. Just move your finger across the board to select the word. Be sure to not cross into neighboring letters. Once found the word is crossed out indicating that the word has been solved. After all the available words are found, a green arrow indicates a successful finish. Click on "+" to get a new set of challenge.You can choose a wide variety of word categories. It makes the game fun and interesting.It's free to download. Try today!!