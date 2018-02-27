WordGuess Telugu

By Charvita LLC |

Solve a hidden word puzzle by guess one letter at a timeDirections:1. A hidden puzzle is displayed with dashes "_ _ _ _ _ "2. Number of dashes indicated number of letters3. Guess a letter by choosing a letter in aksharamala4. If the letter exists anywhere in the puzzle, player gets +5 points for each occurrenceIf the letter exists in the puzzle, player gets -2 points as penaltyPlayer receives a bonus of +20 points on completion.6. Add multiple players (upto 4) to play as a group7. Each player gets a 15/30/45 sec turn. See Settings to configure.Enjoy the game!!Tags: Telugu Game Word Guess Aksharamala Fun Movies Kids Learn
LicenseFree
Version1.0.16
Operating System Android

