Maze Pet AdventureFind the Maze with PetEnjoy the adventure with millions maze in the Maze Pet Adventure 's world!Easy game play and rulesAnyone can pick up and play Maze Pet Adventure!Clear more than 600+ dynamic mazes with your Pets!How to play?- Slide your finger to move the Pet!- Find the way to go to the goal.- Unlock New world with new Pets.- Unlock New Pets to get more effect.Features- Super cool Isometric design.- So many Pet to unlock each Map with very beautiful effects.- 600+ maps to unlock.- Shiny effect.- Cute sound and music.- Supports all tablet devices!- Happy Christmas Mode.- An addictive game enjoyed by people all around the world!- No Wi-Fi? No problem! Play anytime without an internet connection.- A small game that can be downloaded by any device!- Shadow Mode - Find out a way in the darkness.If you have some problems or suggest to make this game better, please contact us!Thank you so much!Enjoy Maze Pet Adventure!