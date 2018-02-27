King of the Mountain is based around classic action puzzle games (Bejeweled , Tetris , Bust-A-Move , Dr. Mario ) but with a new twist: each block has a arrow indicating which direction it can be moved when touched.The gameplay is simple and addictive; arrange the blocks to form adjacent matches of three or more grouped by color to clear blocks from the board. If any column reaches the top of the game board, the game is over. The goal of the game is to get the highest score to become King of the Mountain.With online play, everyone receives the same blocks in the same order allowing for worldwide competition, or have fun playing solo.You've read this far, now there is only one thing left to do. Play our puzzle game!