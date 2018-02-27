Download Merry Christmas Match 3 for free now. It's Sodalicious!Merry Christmas Match 3 is a new puzzle game, and it is very different from fruit rescue. In the mysterious fruit of kingdom launched another fantasy adventure about soda, rescue teams joined the new partners.Match and collect tasty candy treats in Merry Christmas, the amazingly delicious puzzle adventure guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth! Simple and fun to play but a challenge to masterMerry Christmas Match 3 Features:PLAY through hundreds of candy ice levels filled with creamy dreamy treats!- New feature: Collect candy boom, icy shot (enjoy with candy frozen free fall now)- Match 3 games filled with ice candy, sugar, free fall and sweet treats await!- Adventure through hundreds of delectable fantasy levels- Addicting frenzy games and mini games take you on the adventure of a lifetime!- Collect sugar drops to advance along the sugar track for special suprises!- 100% Merry Chistmas free game to play and enjoy with fall in loveNew Merry Christmas Match 3 features:+ Sweet and shining candies, very delicious!+ A lot of interesting levels+ Very small size but super tasty graphics+ Create a high score in your friends circleThe more special effects, the number of Merry Christmas Match 3 to eliminate the more the higher the score, we refuel our spirits together to save the kingdom of fruits fled underground city now!Are You Ready???