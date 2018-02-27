Cake Jam

By Candy Bubble Pop |

Download
Download
Cake Jam is the newest and greatest match-3 candy game right now!You can make lots of delicious cakes and dessert with your friends together!How to play Cake Jam:- Unlimited lives to challenge levels- More than 200 unique levels- Group at least 3 same cakes to match- Match 4 or more cakes will be powerful- Attarctive cakes and music designed- Continuously update new levels for you- Easy to play but still hard to be masterCake Jam is completely free in Google Play Store! Compete with those top players around the world in Cake Jam!
LicenseFree
Version1.0.0.3127
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All