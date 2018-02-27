Play of words

Excellent game of words and definitions. Play pasa palabra!The game is composed of 4 minigames:Duel:- The player chooses a category. Each category has words that contain or start with the same letter.- The player must hit as many definitions as possible.- When the player misses two definitions the game finishes.Crazybrain:- It is the famous hangman game.- The player chooses a category. Each category contains words of the same subject.- The player has 150 seconds to guess as many words as he can.- For each word the player can go wrong up to 7 letters.- Every time he succeeds or depleted 7 failures, a new word to guess appears.Letter by letter:- The player chooses a category. Each category contains words containing the two letters that define the category.- The player has to guess the words described.- The player has 150 seconds to guess as many words as he can.Words staircase:- The player chooses a category.- The player must arrange the letters to get form the 4-letter word corresponding to the definition.- Using the letters of the previous word plus a new letter that the game offers, should form the 5-letter word corresponding to the new definition.- The above step is repeated up to solve a word of 9 letters.Try this application, you'll have a great time and you'll learn a lot!Moreover, you can share your results with your friends!
