Countdown 2 in English is a fun and addictive mental agility game totally free which contains several minigames of numbers and letters. It is inspired by the Countdown TV show on Channel 4. Minigames are also know as The Total is Right and The Longest Word.Minigames are grouped into three categories: Numbers, Letters and Classic.Numbers: helps to improve the mathematical calculation. The goal is to reach or approach a target number by combining six numbers with elementary arithmetic operations: addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. It can be played in this modes:- Training: game mode for beginners and for those who do not like pressure. Consists in solving a single game without time limit.- Time: game mode for the fastest. Consists of a unique game where you have to achieve the target number or an approximation in less than 45 seconds.Letters: with nine letters you must form a correct word in the chosen game language. As longer the word more points you get. Plurals and verb conjugations are correct words. In word games you can play in 5 different languages: English, Spanish, Italian, French and German. It can be played in this modes:- Training: game mode for beginners and for those who do not like pressure. Consists in forming a word without time limit.- Time: game mode for the fastest. Consists in forming a word in less than 45 seconds.Classic: consists of combining numbers and letters games. There are 10 combined tests as follows: Numbers - Letters - Letters - Numbers - Letters - Letters - Numbers - Letters - Letters - Numbers. You can play in this modes:- Training: game mode for beginners and for those who do not like pressure. Consists in solving the 10 tests without a time limit.- Time: game mode for the fastest. Consists in solving the 10 tests with a maximum of 45 seconds in each test.All game modes are available without internet connection (offline).To see your progress and compare your results with your friends there are leaderboards and achievements. To access them you must be logged in to Google+ and have Internet access.LeaderboardsEach game mode (excluding training) has its own leaderboard, where you will see what is your best game and what position you are on all players. Moreover, all points you earn accumulates in the global leaderboard. What is your best position?AchievementsIn any game mode you can unlock achievements. There are many different achievements.The more you play, the more chances you have to unlock achievements!