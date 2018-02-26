Follow the step-by-step instructions to build airplane figures. Playing is fun and will add a lot the development of motoric skills. This puzzle game is really for all ages. Bring the bricks together and follow the color pattern.Get ready to fly into the sky! When the alarm sounds, it's time for action! These airplane examples have everything you'll need, from sea planes to min planes, water airplane, transporter, bi plane, jet and even a rocket plane. Unload the goods with the cargo shuttle. This water plane is ready with a brave team is to launch and reque. The vehicles are divided into sub-models for easy building and instant play! Create those elegot figures and get the real and legot figures.The larger pieces allow children to use the blocks with their own small hands. They will lose their imagination with these kinds of three dimensional designs. Let your creativity go and try alternative colors or add small changes. Let the youngest play and be surprised with the results.These games are intended to play with colorful interlocking plastic building block toys. The blocks can be assembled and connected in many ways to construct such objects as vehicles, animals, buildings and even working robots. Anything constructed can be taken apart again and the pieces can be used to make other objects.Help your child as a parent and you will be surprised how fast the children will pick up the game.Take a picture and post the creation online. Happy faces will follow and your family and friend club will enjoy.This kid puzzle needs a set of building blocks like lego or mega bloks. Start with a basic set and have fun exploring this game. The step-by-step instructions are intended to let your kids get more out of these beautiful toys. Most duplo or mega blocks come with limited instructions. These instructions will help you to get the most out of the toys. There are also alternative sets available like banbao, lego, mega bloks.If you like to play with building blocks, then this puzzle game is definitely for you! Have fun with these great constructions.Features:- Easy and clean user interface- Free puzzles- Nice graphics- For all ages- Share creations on social media- Airplanes in bricks