Meet Wimp - a cute little blob! Wimp sees wonderful dreams... dreams full of adventure. In his dreams life has been quiet and peaceful, but in a sad twist of the story, Wimp's pants have been stolen! This is where the journey begins. Travel across unique and amazing worlds chasing the thief. Every level is packed to the brim with fun, challenges and new game mechanics. The detailed environments, tricky puzzles and Wimp himself will do their best to keep you from getting bored of the game. And we can guarantee that we will continue to strive for the highest level of polish possible - it has been one of our main goals since the first day of our development process. Join this enthralling story and travel through astounding worlds helping Wimp to catch the despicable panty pilferer!