Bubble shooter puzzle one of the best games on your mobile device now! Match 3 colors and blow bubbles in this free classic game! and Try to get 3 stars on each level.-- How to play bubble shooter puzzle --- Drag your finger Laser can move in the direction!- Click the bubble above to select the target!- Raise your finger to have a shoot!- Match 3 or more bubbles to burst!-- Features --- Share with your friends!- Develop your mind and exercise your fingers!- Get relaxed and happy!- to kill boring time!- Download free!- Cool animation effects!- A lot of hard puzzles!- Any time anywhere!- apply to any ages!- wonderful game interface!Bubble shooter puzzle fun you don't want to miss!
