Bubble Christmas Puzzle is the most classic and amazing fruits shooting bubble buster game, is the most classic and new bubble pop shooter balloob games 2018.Bubble Christmas Puzzle is a very juicy arcade game with beautiful scenery and bubble, bubble shooter is a wildly addictive match-3 shooting game.How to play Bubble Christmas Puzzle1. Tap where you want the fruit to go.2. Make combinations of 3 or more bubbles that have the same fruit to make them burst.3. Group 3 or more fruits to make them pop.4. Help to Santa Clause to save babies from bubbles--- POWER UPS ----- Fire Ball - destroy more red balls for fill up a Fire Ball. Use it to destroy a big area from the balls.- Sun Ball - destroy more yellow balls for fill up a Sun Ball. Use it to destroy three small area from the balls.- Water Ball - destroy more blue balls for fill up a Water Ball. Use it to horizontal destroying of the ball's line.- Leaf Ball - destroy more green balls for fill up a Leaf Ball. Use it for Vertical destroying of the balls.--- GAME ITEMS & OBSTACLES ----- Main 6 game balloon - red, yellow, green, blue, violet and orange.- Fire Bubble - destroying big area- Leaf Bubble - vertical destroying.- Water Bubble - horizontal destroying.