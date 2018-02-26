Bubble Christmas Puzzle

Bubble Christmas Puzzle is the most classic and amazing fruits shooting bubble buster game, is the most classic and new bubble pop shooter balloob games 2018.Bubble Christmas Puzzle is a very juicy arcade game with beautiful scenery and bubble, bubble shooter is a wildly addictive match-3 shooting game.How to play Bubble Christmas Puzzle1. Tap where you want the fruit to go.2. Make combinations of 3 or more bubbles that have the same fruit to make them burst.3. Group 3 or more fruits to make them pop.4. Help to Santa Clause to save babies from bubbles--- POWER UPS ----- Fire Ball - destroy more red balls for fill up a Fire Ball. Use it to destroy a big area from the balls.- Sun Ball - destroy more yellow balls for fill up a Sun Ball. Use it to destroy three small area from the balls.- Water Ball - destroy more blue balls for fill up a Water Ball. Use it to horizontal destroying of the ball's line.- Leaf Ball - destroy more green balls for fill up a Leaf Ball. Use it for Vertical destroying of the balls.--- GAME ITEMS & OBSTACLES ----- Main 6 game balloon - red, yellow, green, blue, violet and orange.- Fire Bubble - destroying big area- Leaf Bubble - vertical destroying.- Water Bubble - horizontal destroying.
LicenseFree
Version1.02.102
Operating System Android

