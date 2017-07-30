Kavi Escape Game-60 is one of the latest escape game about a man who was living in the forest. He was abandoned by his family when he was just a kid. The disappointment was so big, that he decided that prefers to live his life between animals, than between people. But it come a time in his life when he regret his choice and wants to get back to civilization. Unfortunately he has no idea where to begin or how to get back in the city. For many years all his knew was how to survive in the forest. Now he needs your help to escape from his forest hut. Have fun.