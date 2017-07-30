Welcome to the New Toy Blast 2017. Let's go for amazing New Toy Blast 2017 journey. There are splendid new bubbles, a marvelous new booster and a dreamy treetop world to explore in the New Toy Blast 2017 too. With 400 levels, challenges and diversity of bubble. But be careful. It is not that easy to save all the bubbles while your moves are limited. Your talent in solving puzzles will be your best tool while playing this super addictive game. Premium Ingredients: Addictive match-3 gameplay. Easy and fun to play but challenging to master. Fun combo boosters and power-ups. Colorful bubbles will appear in New Toy Blast 2017You will have a relax and funny time when enjoy New Toy Blast 2017. COMPLETELY FREE TO PLAYThank you for downloading New Toy Blast 2017.