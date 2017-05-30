The purpose of this game is to come out of the garage without giving any clue to the kidnappers. Test your escaping skills by solving puzzles and using all the objects around the garage rooms. There are different activities and brain games to solve. The best way to escape this garage is to make an escape plan to complete all the activities. This game will give you a thrilling garage escape experience and action. Features. Auto- save function. Interesting game play. Well developed.