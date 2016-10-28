This is a very simple puzzle game. In every level, there will be different number of sticks on the screen one on top of another. All you have to do is tap and pick the top most stick. After you pick all the sticks from the screen, you can move into the next level. 1. You have to pick all sticks in a level before the certain amount of time that is given for that level. 2. If you pick a wrong stick (not the top one) you will loose a life. And if you loose all lives, you have to start the level from beginning. Enjoy the game and don't forget to leave your review. Your review helps us to improve the game. Cheers4d76dc8e73.