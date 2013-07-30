Sqwords

*** Sqwords Premium On Sale! $0.99 for a limited time. Regular Price: $1.99*** Experience Sqwords, a refreshing blend of sudoku & crossword infused game play! Tap and move lettered tiles into place so that every row and column is a word as quickly as possible. With over 240 different puzzles across 5 unique boards (all with varying levels of difficulty, achievements, and more!) there is a challenge for you, your friends, and family! Content- Over 240 levels unlocked- 5 unique board sizes- Varying difficulty (easy to extreme)- Google Games support!- Unlock achievements to brag to your friends about!- Post your best completion times for each set!- Replayablity (Improve your times and advance up the leaderboard!)- And more!Presentation - Smooth UI interactions- Multi-touch support- Jelly-like physics- Colorful and vibrant art style- Bubbly sounds and songs- Dynamically colored backgrounds- Shake gesturingLearn More: Sqwords.com http://www.twitter.com/Sqwords http://www.facebook.com/Sqwords Developed & Published by Toy Studio Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/toystudiogames Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ToyStudioGames Website: http://www.toystudio.comRecent changes:**NEW** Google Games support added!- Unlock achievements to brag to your friends about!- Post your best completion times for each set!- Added Menu Button to Victory Screen- Updated Puzzle Solutions - General Bug Fixes and ImprovementsContent rating: Everyone
