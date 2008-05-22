Six classic games designed to stimulate the cerebellum, cajole the cortex, and gratify the grey-matter! Stunning graphics and witty characters make Big Bang Brain Games a truly "Best of Class" experience. The latest research has shown that the use of memory and puzzle games can help create new pathways in the brain, keeping the mind sharp, or at least more limber.NovaSweeper: Test your Sherlock Holmes-ian powers of deduction with this long-time favorite. The gameplay may be familiar, but Minesweeper never looked this good!