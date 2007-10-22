Runes is a true brain twister for those who love solving logic puzzles. Marcus Flavius is a Roman scholar who has been sent by the Senate of Rome to discover the secret of the Oracle of Runes. To accomplish this, Marcus must solve each of the perplexing puzzles that make up this ancient mythical enigma. Marcus's task is to reach the doorway in each puzzle by strategically lifting and stacking the marble blocks that are strewn about each room. All the solutions are included at the touch of a key if you need help. Can you solve all the puzzles A through Z? The Oracle of Runes is animated puzzle fun for both young and old.