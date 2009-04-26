BongleBeep! It's what you say when they keep coming. Fast paced puzzle game. Its a time killer thats highly addictive. Get your high score on with your friends or co-workers. If you can beat the game then you deserve the BongleBeep Kingship Title. Online score tracking and replay system coming soon. Basic black interface allows for easy playing across any system. Go ahead, zone out and treat yourself to a game of BongleBeep.