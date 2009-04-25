Guess That Number Game

A simple classic style game of guessing between 2 numbers with points, levels, and guesses left to keep in mind.Includes advanced tools for saving and loading your game on the spot, as well as saving your stats to a web page for printing, uploading, and other includes the ability for user created add-on packs to work with it for enhancement or various other modifications and additionally comes with a Game Save Editor and Creator. You have cheats, a highly detailed instruction page, and an easy installer / uninstaller. Advanced Settings file allows auto saving and loading as well as disabling cheats etc... remembered directories, and optional automated tasks. Now with better vista compatibility.
LicenseFree
File Size4.05 MB
Version4.1
Operating System Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows Vista Windows Me Windows Windows 98 Windows XP

