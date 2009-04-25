A simple classic style game of guessing between 2 numbers with points, levels, and guesses left to keep in mind.Includes advanced tools for saving and loading your game on the spot, as well as saving your stats to a web page for printing, uploading, and other includes the ability for user created add-on packs to work with it for enhancement or various other modifications and additionally comes with a Game Save Editor and Creator. You have cheats, a highly detailed instruction page, and an easy installer / uninstaller. Advanced Settings file allows auto saving and loading as well as disabling cheats etc... remembered directories, and optional automated tasks. Now with better vista compatibility.