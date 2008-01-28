ScrabBot

By ScrabBot |

Download
Download
ScrabBot is a Scrabble aide that can find all possible words, using the letters on the rack and the letters already on the board.ScrabBot searches for words in SOWPODS or TWL dictionaries containing all 2 to 15-letters words. ScrabBot can also find the definition of words with an online dictionary.
LicenseFree
File Size7.89 MB
Version5.1
Operating System Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows Windows 98 Windows NT Windows Me Windows 95 Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All