Logyx Pack

Logyx Pack is a collection of 126 different games, mostly logic, under one window in only 2 files: Puzz, Yap Yamb (Net+), Yea Chess, Lineo, PipeDrop, Harpy, Zookey, Bapp, Foldex, Hopper, Zoodoku, Yomboku, Mem Pro, Memory, Spiny Goo, Mips, Moc, Inrot, Zyx, Qwez, Zbam, Thux, Rotiz, Woosho, Newpy, Cossai, Crunch, Sanno, Yam Yam, Chakz, Chealla, Chagwa, Choy, N-Queens, N-Rooks, FourMax, PipeSpin, Tac 3D, Symh, Pymh, Minesweeper, Battleships, Dominow, Geex, Micro Mastermind, Micro Yomb, Baca, Panel de Pon, Tetris, Hextris, Tetrapod, Tangram, Infe, Nam Chess, Checkers, Chinese Checkers, King's Board, Quirkat, Chicoy, Foado, Tibu, Heho, Three Men's Morris, Tackle, Kono, PushNPull Sokoban, Magnetron, Atomic, ArrowPath, CarPath, HexaPath, SquarePath, JumpPath, Connect Four, GoMoku, Ha, Icky, Reversi, Shaga, Jumper, Pegs, RotSix, BallRings, Billiard Balls, Four Circles, Hanoi, Nim, Chomp, ThreeSwap, SideSwap, SwapJump 1D, Threener, GrowaHex, GrowaSquare, ColorPos, Maze, Wompo, Womco, Womto, Inertia, Light Up, Shapo, SlideAll, Klotski, Blobski, Sudoku, LetterSwap, Fifteen, Kakuro, DigiShift, Byss 2048, Snakes and Ladders, Senet, TogLine, PlusMinus, Varikon, Simon Says, Finty Flush, Fit, Fit Twisted, Zuma Twisted, Klopodrom, Suma, Flo, Sponge, Monopoly INT.
LicenseFree
File Size1.21 MB
Version10.0
Operating System Windows Windows XP Windows 10 Windows 7 Windows 8 Windows Vista

