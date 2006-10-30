RankAttack Sudoku

Free highly addictive Sudoku puzzle game. This version is designed for those who are seeking to learn how to play Sudoku (learning mode) and has difficultly levels up to extreme for puzzle seekers needing a challenge that can be found no where else. It has a new sleek design for fast easy play and simplifies note making within each box.
LicenseFree
File Size2.09 MB
Version1.2
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows NT Windows XP Windows Me Windows 98 Windows
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP

