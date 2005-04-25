A team of treasure hunters is lost in the Egyptian pyramids and need your help to escape. Direct them out of the tombs, avoiding the many mummies left behind to guard the treasures. Buy Arrow Antics today to beat King Tut's traps, mazes & tricks and discover his secrets... Features unique music, over 120+ challenging levels giving hours of enjoyment and an easy to use level editor to design & share new levels. Easy to learn, hard to master. Version 1.4 adds separate modes for action and puzzle modes.