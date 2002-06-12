Balls Millennium

By Necro$oft |

This game is a remake of the old MS-DOS game Shariki, created by Jenya Alemjin. The rules are the same; the goal is to collect the maximum score of five points per ball. By interchanging two adjoining balls, you must make up a vertical or horizontal line of three or more balls. If you do this, the balls will explode and new ones will appear. The game is over when you use up all available combinations. Skins and sounds are supported.
PriceUSD15
LicenseFree to try
File Size679.55 kB
Version1.2
Operating System Windows XP Windows 95 Windows Windows 98 Windows Me Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/2000/XP

