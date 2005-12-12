Mobile Intel(R) 945GM Express Chipset Family: The Mobile Intel 945GM Express chipset's low power design enables up to 28% less average power consumption compared to previous generations. Featuring the Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950, the Mobile Intel 945GM Express chipset delivers up to 2x improvement in graphics performance over the previous generation chipset. The Mobile Intel 945GM Express chipset enables up to 25% higher data transfer rate compared to the previous generation bus speed. Additionally, it features PCI Express x16 graphics ports and PCI Express x1 I/O ports, next generation Serial ATA, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity.