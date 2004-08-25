Nokia 7270 USB OBEX: Your impulsive and spirited side come out with the delightful Nokia 7270 phone. Bold design with a combination of different materials. Modem Options, which allows you to use your Nokia 7270 phone as a modem. Features: An innovative fold. Changeable snap-on textile wraps. Two color displays. Camera and video player/recorder. Push to talk functionality.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|Version
|5.2.13.6
|Operating System
|Windows Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows XP
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows 98/NT/ME/2000/XP</li>