U.are.U 4000B Fingerprint Reader: The U.are.U 4000 is a USB fingerprint reader designed for use with DigitalPersona business or developer software.A user simply places a finger on the reader window, and the reader quickly and automatically captures and encrypts the fingerprint image before sending it to the DigitalPersona IDentity Engine for verification.DigitalPersona products utilize optical fingerprint scanning technology for superior image quality and product reliability. The combination of a U.are.U 4000 Fingerprint Reader with the DigitalPersona IDentity Engine produces an unmatched ability to recognize even the most difficult fingerprints.