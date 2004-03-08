Motorola SM56 Speakerphone Modem:Motorola's SM56 modems are available for use on PCI, and AC-Link (including CNR and MDC) PC's. The SM56 modem is a feature-rich, V.90/V.92 modem at an attractive price. It supports all fax and data fall back modes, and different driver installs include telephone answering machine (TAM) operation and full speakerphone functionality.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|Version
|6.8.1
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows 98SE/ME/2000/XP</li>