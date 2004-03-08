Motorola SM56 Speakerphone Modem

By Motorola |

Download
Download
Motorola SM56 Speakerphone Modem:Motorola's SM56 modems are available for use on PCI, and AC-Link (including CNR and MDC) PC's. The SM56 modem is a feature-rich, V.90/V.92 modem at an attractive price. It supports all fax and data fall back modes, and different driver installs include telephone answering machine (TAM) operation and full speakerphone functionality.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
Version6.8.1
Operating System Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows
System Requirements<li>Windows 98SE/ME/2000/XP</li>

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All