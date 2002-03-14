Click on the following links for the driver package readme info:.../extract/Readme.txt .../NT4/Readme.txt .../compaqwl/Readme.txt .../lucentwl/Readme.txt .../3c575/Readme.txt .../intel/Readme.txt .../ec2t/Readme.txt .../pcmpc100/Readme.txt .../ESS/Readme.txt .../Speedstep/Readme.txt .../Touchpad/Readme.txt .../Wireless/Readme.txt This package supports the following driver models:%DeviceDesc% %RemoveDriverDesc% 3Com (3C562D-3C563D) EL III LAN+336 Modem PC Card 3Com (3C562) EtherLink III LAN+288 Modem PC Card 3Com (3C562B-3C563B) EtherLink III LAN+288 Modem PC Card 3Com (3C562B-3C563B MNP10) EtherLink III LAN+288 Modem PC Card 3Com (3C562C-3C563C) EtherLink III LAN+336 Modem PC Card 3Com (3C562C-3C563C MNP10) Etherlink III LAN+336 Modem PC Card 3Com (3C562D-3C563D MNP10) EtherLink III LAN+336 Modem PC Card 3Com Megahertz 10-100 LAN + 56K Modem PC Card (Modem Interface) B Card 3Com Megahertz 10-100 LAN + 56K Modem PC Card (Modem Interface) 3Com 10-100 LAN + 56K Modem CardBus PC Card (Modem) 3Com Megahertz LAN + 56K Modem PC Card (Modem Interface) IBM Token-Ring Network PC Adapter IBM 16/4 Token-Ring ISA-16 Adapter IBM Token-Ring Adapter/A (4 Mbps) IBM 16/4 Token-Ring Adapter (/A and Auto MC) IBM Auto 16/4 Token-Ring ISA Adapter (Legacy Config) IBM Auto Wake Token-Ring ISA Adapter (Legacy Config) IBM Turbo 16/4 Token-Ring ISA Adapter (Legacy Config) IBM Auto 16/4 Token-Ring ISA Adapter (PnP Config) IBM Auto Wake Token-Ring ISA Adapter (PnP Config) IBM Turbo 16/4 Token-Ring ISA Adapter (PnP Config) IBM 16/4 Token-Ring Credit Card Adapter IBM Auto 16/4 Token-Ring Credit Card Adapter IBM Turbo 16/4 Token-Ring PC Card IBM Turbo 16/4 Token-Ring PC Card 2 Turbo 16/4 Token-Ring PC Card 2 IBM 16/4 Token-Ring CardBus Adapter IBM High-Speed 100/16/4 Token-Ring PCI Management Adapter IBM 16/4 Token-Ring PCI Management Adapter with Alert on LAN IBM 16/4 Token-Ring PCI Management Adapter IBM 16/4 Token-Ring Low Profile PCI Management Adapter IBM 16/4 Token-Ring PCI Adapter 2 with Wake on LAN IBM High-Speed 100/16/4 Token-Ring PCI Adapter IBM 16/4 Token-Ring PCI Special Compaq IBM 16/4 Token-Ring PCI Special IBM 16/4 Token-Ring PCI Adapter 2 IBM PCI Wake On LAN Token-Ring Adapter IBM PCI Token-Ring Adapter Xircom CardBus Ethernet 100 + Modem 56 (Modem Interface) Xircom CardBus Modem 56 manual load SmartPort Smart Card Reader ESS SuperLink-M Data Fax Modem Lucent Win Modem Synaptics Serial TouchPad Synaptics PS/2 Port TouchPad Pointing device IBM ThinkPad UltraNav Pointing Device MOBILITY RADEON
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|33.18 MB
|Version
|4.0.3.4017
|Operating System
|Windows NT Windows XP Windows 2003 Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows NT 4 SP 6</li><li>Windows 2003 SP 1</li><li>Windows XP AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 2</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit</li><li>Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 3</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 2</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x64 R2</li><li>Windows 2000</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows Vista AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 4</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 3</li><li>Windows NT 4</li><li>Windows XP 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x86 R2</li><li>Windows ME</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 5</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 4</li><li>Windows Vista 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x64</li><li>Windows NT 3</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x86</li><li>Windows XP</li><li>Windows Server 2008</li><li>Windows 2003</li><li>Windows Vista Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows XP SP 2</li><li>Windows 95</li><li>Windows 98</li><li>Windows Vista</li><li>Windows NT</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows XP Pro</li>