NVIDIA GeForce Go 6600: The NVIDIA GeForce Go 6600 graphics processing units (GPUs) deliver best-in-class performance and brilliant video on the leading performance mainstream notebook PCs. With the advanced video capabilities of NVIDIA's PureVideo technology, support for the latest 3D games and applications, and NVIDIA PowerMizer 5.0 technology for high performance and long battery life, the GeForce Go 6600 GPUs deliver unparalleled features for both the road warrior and the multimedia enthusiast. GeForce Go 6600 powered notebook PCs let you can easily travel from the home theater to the boardroom with the perfect blend of performance, features, and portability.