This package supports the following driver models:All-in-Wonder 2006 PCI-E Edition All-in-Wonder 2006 PCI-E Edition Secondary ALL-IN-WONDER 9500 SERIES ALL-IN-WONDER 9600 SERIES ALL-IN-WONDER 9600 SERIES - Secondary ALL-IN-WONDER 9700 SERIES ALL-IN-WONDER 9700 SERIES - Secondary ALL-IN-WONDER 9800 SERIES ALL-IN-WONDER 9800 SERIES - Secondary All-in-Wonder X1800XL All-in-Wonder X1800XL Secondary All-in-Wonder X1900 All-in-Wonder X1900 Secondary ALL-IN-WONDER X600 Series ALL-IN-WONDER X600 Series Secondary ALL-IN-WONDER X800 Series ALL-IN-WONDER X800 Series - Secondary ALL-IN-WONDER X800 Series Secondary ALL-IN-WONDER X800 XL ALL-IN-WONDER X800 XL Secondary ATI Radeon X1050 ATI Radeon X1050 Secondary ATI Radeon X1550 ATI Radeon X1550 Secondary ATI Radeon X1550 Series ATI Radeon X1550 Series Secondary RADEON 9500 RADEON 9500 - Secondary RADEON 9500 PRO / 9700 RADEON 9500 PRO / 9700 - Secondary RADEON 9550 RADEON 9550 Secondary RADEON 9600 SERIES RADEON 9600 SERIES - Secondary RADEON 9700 PRO RADEON 9700 PRO - Secondary RADEON 9800 RADEON 9800 - Secondary RADEON 9800 PRO RADEON 9800 PRO - Secondary RADEON 9800 XT RADEON 9800 XT - Secondary Radeon X1800 CrossFire Edition Radeon X1800 CrossFire Edition Secondary Radeon X1900 CrossFire Edition Radeon X1900 CrossFire Edition Secondary Radeon X1900 GT Radeon X1900 GT Secondary Radeon X1900 Series Radeon X1900 Series Secondary Radeon X1950 CrossFire Edition Secondary RADEON X300 Series RADEON X300 Series Secondary Radeon X800 CrossFire Edition Radeon X800 CrossFire Edition Secondary RADEON X800 PRO RADEON X800 PRO Secondary RADEON X800 XL RADEON X800 XL Secondary RADEON X800 XT RADEON X800 XT Platinum Edition RADEON X800 XT Platinum Edition Secondary RADEON X800 XT Secondary RADEON X850 CrossFire Edition RADEON X850 CrossFire Edition Secondary RADEON X850 PRO RADEON X850 PRO Secondary RADEON X850 XT RADEON X850 XT Platinum Edition RADEON X850 XT Platinum Edition Secondary RADEON X850 XT Secondary ECS RADEON 9550 REX ECS RADEON 9550 REX - Secondary ASUS Extreme AX300SE/T ASUS Extreme AX300SE/T - Secondary ASUS Extreme AX600XT-TD ASUS Extreme AX600XT-TD- Secondary ASUS RADEON 9550 ASUS RADEON 9550 Secondary ASUS RADEON 9600SE ASUS RADEON 9600SE - Secondary ASUS Radeon X1550 Secondary ASUS Radeon X1550 Series ASUS Radeon X1550 Series Secondary ASUS X550 Series ASUS X550 Series Secondary RADEON X800 GTO RADEON X800 GTO Secondary Diamond Radeon X1050 Diamond Radeon X1050 Secondary Diamond Radeon X1550 Diamond Radeon X1550 Secondary Diamond Radeon X1550 Series Diamond Radeon X1550 Series Secondary YUAN RADEON 9600 YUAN RADEON 9600 - Secondary GIGABYTE RADEON 9600 PRO GIGABYTE RADEON 9600 PRO - Secondary GIGABYTE Radeon X1300 Pro GIGABYTE Radeon X1300 Pro Secondary GIGABYTE Radeon X1300 Series GIGABYTE Radeon X1300 Series Secondary GIGABYTE Radeon X1550 GIGABYTE Radeon X1550 Secondary GIGABYTE Radeon X1550 Series GIGABYTE Radeon X1550 Series Secondary GIGABYTE Radeon X1600 PRO GIGABYTE Radeon X1600 PRO Secondary GIGABYTE Radeon X1600 Series GIGABYTE Radeon X1600 Series Secondary GIGABYTE Radeon X1650 GIGABYTE Radeon X1650 Secondary Gigabyte RADEON X300 Gigabyte RADEON X300 - Secondary Gigabyte RADEON X300 SE Gigabyte RADEON X300 SE- Secondary Gigabyte RADEON X600 PRO Gigabyte RADEON X600 PRO - Secondary GIGABYTE RADEON X600 PRO - Secondary GIGABYTE RADEON X600XT GIGABYTE RADEON X600XT Secondary GIGABYTE RADEON X700 GIGABYTE RADEON X700 PRO GIGABYTE RADEON X700 PRO Secondary GIGABYTE RADEON X700 Secondary GIGABYTE RADEON X800 XL GIGABYTE RADEON X800 XL Secondary ATI Radeon Xpress 1250 ATI RADEON XPRESS 200 Series ATI RADEON Xpress 200 Series ATI RADEON XPRESS 200 Series Secondary MEDION RADEON X740XL MEDION RADEON X740XL Secondary MSI Radeon X1550 MSI Radeon X1550 Secondary MSI Radeon X1550 Series MSI Radeon X1550 Series Secondary MSI RX700PRO MSI RX700PRO Secondary MSI RX9550SE MSI RX9550SE Secondary MSI RX9600SE MSI RX9600SE Secondary ABIT RADEON 9600XT-VIO ABIT RADEON 9600XT-VIO - Secondary ABIT Radeon X1550 ABIT Radeon X1550 Secondary ABIT Radeon X1550 Series ABIT Radeon X1550 Series Secondary ABIT RADEON X300SE ABIT RADEON X300SE Secondary ABIT RADEON X600XT ABIT RADEON X600XT Secondary PowerColor Radeon X1550 PowerColor Radeon X1550 Secondary PowerColor Radeon X1550 Series PowerColor Radeon X1550 Series Secondary RADEON X550 RADEON X550 Secondary Radeon X700 Series Tul Corporation, RADEON X1300 Series Tul Corporation, RADEON X1300 Series Secondary Tul Corporation, RADEON X1600 Series Tul Corporation, RADEON X1600 Series Secondary Tul Corporation, RADEON X300 Tul Corporation, RADEON X300 Secondary Tul Corporation, RADEON X300SE Tul Corporation, RADEON X300SE Secondary Tul Corporation, RADEON X550 Tul Corporation, RADEON X550 Secondary Tul Corporation, RADEON X600 PRO Tul Corporation, RADEON X600 PRO - Secondary Tul Corporation, RADEON X700 PRO Tul Corporation, RADEON X700 PRO - Secondary Tul Corporation, RADEON 9600SE Tul Corporation, RADEON 9600SE - Secondary Tul Corporation, RADEON 9600XT BRAVO Tul Corporation, RADEON 9600XT BRAVO - Secondary FIC A96 RADEON 9600 FIC A96 RADEON 9600 - Secondary FIC A96P RADEON 9600 PRO FIC A96P RADEON 9600 PRO - Secondary FIC RADEON 9550 FIC RADEON 9550 - Secondary FIC RADEON 9600XT FIC RADEON 9600XT - Secondary ATI RADEON 9600 Series Secondary VISIONTEK RADEON 9600SE VISIONTEK RADEON 9600SE - Secondary VisionTek Radeon X1050 VisionTek Radeon X1050 Secondary VisionTek RADEON X1300 VisionTek RADEON X1300 Secondary VisionTek Radeon X1550 VisionTek Radeon X1550 Secondary VisionTek Radeon X1550 Series VisionTek Radeon X1550 Series Secondary VisionTek RADEON X550 VisionTek RADEON X550 Secondary VISIONTEK Xtasy RADEON 9550 VISIONTEK Xtasy RADEON 9550 - Secondary VISIONTEK XTASY RADEON 9600XT VisionTek XTASY RADEON X700 VisionTek Xtasy RADEON X700 Secondary PALIT Radeon X1550 PALIT Radeon X1550 Secondary PALIT Radeon X1550 Series PALIT Radeon X1550 Series Secondary RADEON X300SE RADEON X300SE Secondary RADEON X550 Series RADEON X550 Series Secondary RADEON X550XT RADEON X550XT Secondary RADEON X700 RADEON X700 Secondary HERCULES 3D PROPHET 9500 PRO HERCULES 3D PROPHET 9500 PRO - Secondary HERCULES 3D PROPHET 9800 XT Classic HERCULES 3D PROPHET 9800 XT Classic - Secondary Radeon X1550 Series Radeon X1550 Series Secondary Radeon X1650 GTO Radeon X1650 GTO Secondary Radeon X1650 Series Radeon X1650 Series Secondary Radeon X550XTX RADEON X600 Series RADEON X600 Series Secondary RADEON X700 PRO Secondary RADEON X800GT RADEON X800GT Secondary SAPPHIRE RADEON 9550 SAPPHIRE RADEON 9550 - Secondary SAPPHIRE RADEON 9600 ATLANTIS SAPPHIRE RADEON 9600 ATLANTIS - Secondary SAPPHIRE RADEON 9600 PRO ATLANTIS SAPPHIRE RADEON 9600 PRO ATLANTIS - Secondary SAPPHIRE RADEON 9600SE Edition SAPPHIRE RADEON 9600SE Edition - Secondary SAPPHIRE Radeon X1550 SAPPHIRE Radeon X1550 Secondary SAPPHIRE Radeon X1550 Series SAPPHIRE Radeon X1550 Series Secondary Sapphire RADEON X1600 PRO Sapphire RADEON X1600 PRO Secondary Sapphire RADEON X1600 XT Sapphire RADEON X1600 XT Secondary SAPPHIRE RADEON X300SE SAPPHIRE RADEON X300SE - Secondary SAPPHIRE RADEON X300SE PCI-E SAPPHIRE RADEON X300SE PCI-E - Secondary SAPPHIRE RADEON X550 - Secondary Sapphire RADEON X600 PRO Sapphire RADEON X600 PRO Secondary Sapphire RADEON X700 Sapphire RADEON X700 PRO Sapphire RADEON X700 PRO Secondary Sapphire RADEON X700 Secondary Sapphire RADEON X800 Sapphire RADEON X800 GT Sapphire RADEON X800 GT Secondary Sapphire RADEON X800 Secondary Sapphire RADEON X800XL Sapphire RADEON X800XL Secondary MEDION RADEON 9600 TX MEDION RADEON 9600 TX Secondary RADEON 9600TX RADEON 9600TX Secondary Radeon X1300 Series Radeon X1300 Series Secondary Radeon X1600 PRO Radeon X1600 PRO Secondary Radeon X1600XT Radeon X1600XT Secondary RADEON X700 Series Hightech RADEON 9600SE Hightech RADEON 9600SE - Secondary HIGHTECH EXCALIBUR RADEON 9550SE Series HIGHTECH EXCALIBUR RADEON 9550SE Series - Secondary HIGHTECH EXCALIBUR RADEON 9600 HIGHTECH EXCALIBUR RADEON 9600 - Secondary HIGHTECH EXCALIBUR X600 PRO VIVO Edition HIGHTECH EXCALIBUR X600 PRO VIVO Edition Secondary HIGHTECH EXCALIBUR X700 PRO HIGHTECH EXCALIBUR X700 PRO - Secondary HIGHTECH RADEON 9600XT HIGHTECH RADEON 9600XT- Secondary HIGHTECH RADEON X700 HIGHTECH RADEON X700 Secondary HIS Radeon X1550 HIS Radeon X1550 Secondary HIS Radeon X1550 Series HIS Radeon X1550 Series Secondary CONNECT 3D RADEON 9550 CONNECT 3D RADEON 9550 Secondary CONNECT 3D RADEON 9600 PRO CONNECT 3D RADEON 9600 PRO Secondary CONNECT 3D RADEON 9600 Series CONNECT 3D RADEON 9600 Series - Secondary CONNECT 3D RADEON X300 CONNECT 3D RADEON X300 Secondary CONNECT 3D RADEON X700 CONNECT 3D RADEON X700 Secondary CONNECT 3D RADEON X800 GTO CONNECT 3D RADEON X800 GTO Secondary Connect3D Radeon X1550 Connect3D Radeon X1550 Secondary Connect3D Radeon X1550 Series Connect3D Radeon X1550 Series Secondary Radeon Xpress 1250 GeCube RADEON 9550 GeCube RADEON 9550 - Secondary GeCube RADEON 9550 AGP GeCube RADEON 9550 AGP - Secondary GeCube RADEON 9600 SE Game Buster GeCube RADEON 9600 SE Game Buster - Secondary GeCube RADEON 9600XT GeCube RADEON 9600XT Secondary GeCube RADEON X1300 PRO GeCube RADEON X1300 PRO Secondary GeCube RADEON X1300 Series GeCube RADEON X1300 Series Secondary GeCube Radeon X1550 GeCube Radeon X1550 Secondary GeCube Radeon X1550 Series GeCube Radeon X1550 Series Secondary GeCube RADEON X1600 Series GeCube RADEON X1600 Series Secondary GeCube RADEON X300 GeCube RADEON X300 PCIE GeCube RADEON X300 PCIE Secondary GeCube RADEON X300 Secondary GeCube RADEON X300SE GeCube RADEON X300SE Secondary GeCube RADEON X550 GeCube RADEON X550 Secondary GeCube RADEON X600 PRO GeCube RADEON X600 PRO Secondary GeCube RADEON X600XT GeCube RADEON X600XT - Secondary GeCube RADEON X700 GeCube RADEON X700 PRO GeCube RADEON X700 Secondary GeCube RADEON X700 Series GeCube RADEON X700 Series Secondary GeCube RADEON X800 GeCube RADEON X800 GTO GeCube RADEON X800 GTO Secondary GeCube RADEON X800 Secondary GeCube RADEON X800 XL GeCube RADEON X800 XL Secondary GeCube RADEON X800GT GeCube RADEON X800GT Secondary GeXCube RADEON 9600XT Game Buster GeXCube RADEON 9600XT Game Buster - Secondary Celestica Gold Edition RADEON 9600 PRO Celestica Gold Edition RADEON 9600 PRO - Secondary Celestica Gold Edition RADEON 9600SE Celestica Gold Edition RADEON 9600SE - Secondary Celestica Gold Edition RADEON 9600XT Celestica Gold Edition RADEON 9600XT - Secondary Celestica Gold Edition RADEON 9600XT- Secondary Celestica Gold Edition RADEON X300 Celestica Gold Edition RADEON X300 - Secondary Celestica Gold Edition RADEON X300 Series Celestica Gold Edition RADEON X600 Series Celestica Gold Edition RADEON X600 Series Secondary Palit RADEON X700 Palit RADEON X700 Secondary Palit RADEON X800 Palit RADEON X800 Secondary ATI FireMV 2200 ATI FireMV 2200 Secondary ATI MOBILITY RADEON XPRESS 200 ATI Radeon X1200 Series ATI Radeon Xpress 1150 ATI Radeon Xpress 1150 Secondary ATI Radeon Xpress 1200 Series RADEON 9600 Series RADEON 9600 Series Secondary RADEON 9800 SERIES RADEON 9800 SERIES - Secondary Radeon X1600 Pro / X1300XT Radeon X1600 Pro / X1300XT Secondary Radeon X1600 Series Radeon X1600 Series Secondary Radeon X1800 GTO Radeon X1800 GTO Secondary Radeon X1800 Series Radeon X1800 Series Secondary Radeon X1950 Series Secondary RADEON X300/X550 Series RADEON X300/X550 Series Secondary Radeon X550/X700 Series RADEON X600/X550 Series RADEON X600/X550 Series Secondary RADEON X700 SE RADEON X700 SE Secondary RADEON X700 Series Secondary RADEON X800 PRO/GTO RADEON X800 PRO/GTO Secondary RADEON X800 Series RADEON X800 Series - Secondary RADEON X800 Series -Secondary RADEON X800 Series Secondary RADEON X800/X850 Series RADEON X800/X850 Series - Secondary RADEON X850 Series RADEON X850 Series - Secondary Radeon Xpress 1300 (Microsoft Corporation - WDDM) ATI PCI Express (3GIO) Filter Driver ATI IDE Controller ATI 436E Serial ATA Controller ATI 4379 Serial ATA Controller ATI 437A Serial ATA Controller Silicon Image SiI 3112 SATARaid Controller Silicon Image SiI 3512 SATARaid Controller ATI 4379 SATARaid Controller ATI 437A SATARaid Controller ATI 436E SATARaid Controller ATI AHCI Compatible RAID Controller ATI RAID Console ATI T200 Unified AVStream Driver
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|155.49 MB
|Version
|1.0.0.0
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit Windows 2003 32-bit Windows XP AMD 64-bit Windows 2003 Windows Windows XP Windows XP 32-bit Windows NT Windows 95 Windows 98
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows NT 4 SP 6</li><li>Windows 2003 SP 1</li><li>Windows XP AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 2</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit</li><li>Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 3</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 2</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x64 R2</li><li>Windows 2000</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows Vista AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 4</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 3</li><li>Windows NT 4</li><li>Windows XP 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x86 R2</li><li>Windows ME</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 5</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 4</li><li>Windows Vista 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x64</li><li>Windows NT 3</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x86</li><li>Windows XP</li><li>Windows Server 2008</li><li>Windows 2003</li><li>Windows Vista Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows XP SP 2</li><li>Windows 95</li><li>Windows 98</li><li>Windows Vista</li><li>Windows NT</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows XP Pro</li>