This package supports the following driver models:Intel(r) 82801AA AC'97 Audio Controller - SigmaTel Codec Intel(r) 82801AB AC'97 Audio Controller - SigmaTel Codec Intel(r) 82440MX AC'97 Audio Controller - SigmaTel Codec NeoMagic MagicGraph128XD HP 10/100TX PCI LAN Adapter HP NetServer 10/100TX PCI LAN Adapter NEC PC-9821X-B06(or compatible) PCI Adapter NEC PK-UG-X006 or compatible Fast Ethernet Adapter Microdyne NE10/100 PCI Adapter Compaq NC3120 Fast Ethernet NIC Compaq NC1120 Ethernet NIC Compaq 10/100 TX PCI Intel WOL UTP Controller Compaq NC3161 Fast Ethernet NIC Compaq NC3160 Fast Ethernet NIC Compaq NC3121 Fast Ethernet NIC Compaq NC3122 Fast Ethernet NIC Compaq NC3131 Fast Ethernet NIC Compaq NC3132 Fast Ethernet Module Compaq NC3133 Fast Ethernet Module Compaq NC3163 Fast Ethernet NIC Compaq NC3162 Fast Ethernet NIC Compaq NC3123 Fast Ethernet NIC IBM 10/100 Ethernet PCI Adapter IBM 10/100 EtherJet PCI Adapter IBM Netfinity 10/100 Ethernet Adapter IBM 10/100 EtherJet PCI Management Adapter IBM 10/100 EtherJet PCI Adapter with Alert on LAN Intel 8255x-based PCI Ethernet Adapter (10/100) Intel(R) PRO/100B PCI Adapter (TX) Intel(R) PRO/100B PCI Adapter (T4) Intel(R) PRO/10+ PCI Adapter Intel(R) PRO/100 WfM PCI Adapter Intel 82557-based Integrated Ethernet PCI (10/100) 82557-based Integrated Ethernet with Wake on LAN Intel 82558-based Integrated Ethernet Intel 82558-based Integrated Ethernet with Wake on LAN Intel(R) PRO/100+ PCI Adapter Intel(R) PRO/100+ Management Adapter Intel(R) PRO/100+ Alert On LAN 2* Adapter Intel(R) PRO/100+ Management Adapter with Alert On LAN* Intel(R) PRO/100+ Server Adapter Intel(R) PRO/100+ Dual Port Adapter Intel(R) 82559 Fast Ethernet LAN on Motherboard Intel(R) 82559 Fast Ethernet LOM with Basic Alert on LAN* Intel(R) 82559 Fast Ethernet LOM with Alert on LAN 2* Intel(R) PRO/100 CardBus II Intel(R) PRO/100 LAN+Modem56 CardBus II Voice Modem Serial Wave Device Fujitsu LB Global LTMODEM Fujitsu Touch Panel (PS/2)
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|1.74 MB
|Version
|4.10.1.3020
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows XP Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows 2003 Windows
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows NT 4 SP 6</li><li>Windows 2003 SP 1</li><li>Windows XP AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 2</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit</li><li>Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 3</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 2</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x64 R2</li><li>Windows 2000</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows Vista AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 4</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 3</li><li>Windows NT 4</li><li>Windows XP 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x86 R2</li><li>Windows ME</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 5</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 4</li><li>Windows Vista 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x64</li><li>Windows NT 3</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x86</li><li>Windows XP</li><li>Windows Server 2008</li><li>Windows 2003</li><li>Windows Vista Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows XP SP 2</li><li>Windows 95</li><li>Windows 98</li><li>Windows Vista</li><li>Windows NT</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows XP Pro</li>