Quadro Certified Software is the certified driver for professional workstation applications. These drivers are intended for users who need the highest compatibility for workstation applications running Quadro GPU workstation graphics boards and supports 2D graphics, DirectX 8.1, OpenGL 1.4, nView Desktop Management software version 2.0, NVRotate. NVKeystone, Digital Vibrance Control and includes a new control panel. Quadro2 Go and Quadro4 Go mobile processors are not supported in this driver. Version 77.56 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.