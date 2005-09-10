Natural Login Pro

Increase your Windows security level. Protect & Lock your PC & your files by turning your existing removable device (USB drive, MP3 player) into a secure key. At last a highly secure login software for Windows designed for human beings. When you plug your storage device into your PC you are identified and logged in. When you unplug it, the PC is locked. You can add additional security questions (N-Factor authentication).
PriceUSD29.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size20.26 MB
Version1.10
Operating System Windows XP Windows Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP

