Color by number is fun for adults as well as kids, but have you ever imaging turning coloring pages Into 3D and color in a brand new angle? Now Voxel offers you the 3D coloring experience, more vivid and interesting! Cool time-lapse video will be generated. Share it out with your friends and family members. Choose from the variety of 3D templates, just follow the number and fill in the colors. Rotate the screen to color in different dimensions.