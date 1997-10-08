Your favorite bug-eyed superhero returns in Rayman Gold. And this time Rayman is poised for more than just battle against crazed enemies like giant-toothed flying piranhas and fierce musical notes; now he has about twice as much work cut out for him. In Rayman Gold, you must navigate the hero through increasingly difficult levels rife with obstacles. The demo version comes with four brand new levels to keep you challenged for hours. The registered version includes the complete original Rayman game plus 24 entirely new levels, as well as tools to create cool new levels that can be shared through Ubi Soft's Rayman Web site with Rayman fanatics around the world. This could mean a lifetime supply of Rayman!