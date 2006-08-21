An old-school platform game where Dylo -a groovy dinosaur- gets involved in the adventure of ruining the twisted plans of the evil space invaders who want to conquer planet Earth and turn it into their own theme-park. Only armed with stones and boomerangs, Dylo shall do his best to give to those invaders from outer space what they deserve and kick them out of Earth. The aliens are equipped with hi-tech weaponry, and have spread out their complex machines all across. Dylo will not only have to face the outer space menace, but the inhabitants and natural dangers of his homeworld as well. The game features a broad array of obstacles and challenges. Poisonous insects, spike traps, quicksands and hi-tech androids are some of the difficulties that Dylo shall overcome to win the fight over his homeland. Behind the colorful look and groovy background music of "Dylo's Adventure", a world of surprises and new challenges await for the player in every level. An interesting story with a touch of humor makes the game an amazing adventure. A game suitable for all ages, fun and challenging for both hardcore and casual players.