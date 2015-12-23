Santa has fallen sick this winter holiday. Ms. Claus has been cooking some of her most powerful chicken soup, but even that's not powerful enough to cure Santa from his perilous cold. He won't be able to make his first deliveries until much later than usual -- but that is too late to deliver ALL of the presents. You and other elves have been chosen to help make up for Santa's missed time. Fly over cities and drop presents down chimneys. Maintain a 70% success rate to save Christmas. Watch out for planes - you don't want to crash. Even while it is a kid's game, it is still definitely fun for all ages.