Try to catch all the clocks,drinks & leeks with LIME the maid and get the highest score possible.More you progress more BEAUTIFUL WORLD you get ! & see Lime transform to "MAID" to "FLYING ROCKET GIRL" ! & Now try to unlock Mini Games(like an ANIME QUIZZ!) and get cute WALLPAPERS !!!Â¦Perfect game for your travels!HOW TO PLAY :TOUCHSCREEN (Lime) 1 just touch LEFT or RIGHT side of the screen to move Lime & down screen to JUMPGYROCONTROL(Lime Hoverboard!)1 Or.Put your phone in a table ground position to make Lime stable2.Just move your phone LEFT and RIGHT and tap to JUMP -Compatible with A lot of DEVICES -CREDITS & LICENCES:Thanks to all the MMD community, Lime by virtet on unity asset storeAll my contents are royalty free (free for commercial use )but if you have a problem with what i use in this app please e-mail me first!Updates with "more models","more pics to unlock" & "mini games" coming !