ANIME RUN 3D SUPER

By Lyly |

Download
Download
Try to catch all the clocks,drinks & leeks with LIME the maid and get the highest score possible.More you progress more BEAUTIFUL WORLD you get ! & see Lime transform to "MAID" to "FLYING ROCKET GIRL" ! & Now try to unlock Mini Games(like an ANIME QUIZZ!) and get cute WALLPAPERS !!!Â¦Perfect game for your travels!HOW TO PLAY :TOUCHSCREEN (Lime) 1 just touch LEFT or RIGHT side of the screen to move Lime & down screen to JUMPGYROCONTROL(Lime Hoverboard!)1 Or.Put your phone in a table ground position to make Lime stable2.Just move your phone LEFT and RIGHT and tap to JUMP -Compatible with A lot of DEVICES -CREDITS & LICENCES:Thanks to all the MMD community, Lime by virtet on unity asset storeAll my contents are royalty free (free for commercial use )but if you have a problem with what i use in this app please e-mail me first!Updates with "more models","more pics to unlock" & "mini games" coming !
PriceUSD0.99
LicensePurchase
Version1.1
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All