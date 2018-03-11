My goodness! How come so many mice? Help! See how far you can skate as stuart attempts to go for the ultimate distance record. The only limit is what you can get awaywith! Earn points by picking up Golden cheese points and other objects. Little White Mouse is another point and click escape game. I bet all of us have seen our Stuartfrom the Littles before. Our little hero have assembled a mini-air plane and wanna test it himself on the board. He is alone in the house now as his parents andbrother went shopping. The main door is locked and so are the windows. Find a way to open the window and help our hero test his invention. Good luck, have fun.Little White Mouse is a simple but very addictive running game. The goal is to help the mouse escape from the trap and find the exit in maze. This can be achieved byjumping out of the platform in the mouse's way. As you unblock each part of the maze, you will be given a chance to unlock bonuses and gain coins. As you accumulatecoins, you will be able to unlock another world and gameplay and various hidden features characters in the game bonus store.You want to play in a running funny game of the most famous characters in the cartoon world? Do you really want to venture to live the chases between stupid cat andnaughty little mouse? As we said earlier this adventure game of stuart give you a lot of fun and chases with his enemy tom but this time not in the house this chasesand will be in a big jungle with other monsters and that will add Little difficulties to the game, so you should help our mouse to escape by run and avoid obstaclesand dangers. You need to develop your skills at running and dodging so fast. You can help our friend to collect cheese to get high scores and coins to you can find alot items in this game that will helps you to beat the monsters which can disturb you.How to Play:* Simply use the jump and slide, to avoid enemies and obstacle* tap dive button to keep on water in the 2nd game* tap gravity run button to move in the 3rd game* tap the rocket button to use jetpack* tap magnet button to collect all coinsFEATURES3 game in 1 appEasy and Simple to playFlexible moving and game playStunning graphics5 character of little white mouse, mice and friends to unlock3 different gameplay to unlockNice and Friendly User InterfaceEasy to Play and ShareCool Effect with super skillsNow you can experience all the nonstop action in the palm of your hand!The fighting is so extreme your screen won't be able to handle it! Awaken the true potential power of your favorite characters and make them stronger than ever before!You've never experienced the little white mouse hero adventure like this!Disclaimer :This game is unofficial games, just a fan made for fans. This game was made by Lotus Games as fun. For any question contact us at email: lotus.kita@gmail.com