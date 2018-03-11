Super Robot Girls Puff is an American superhero animated video game series created by N. we all Love the power cute puff girls Yes they are very cute, smart, strong,and very fast. Super Robot Girls Puff is an Amazing simple running and jumping game world with Super Power girls puff. In this game the hero needs your help to skipthe hardest obstacles and collecting as many coins along the way. But don't forget there are a lot of dangers and challenges are waiting for you. Traps, monsters andsurprising situations. Super Robot Girls Puff is an breathtaking easy adventures game , so start playing !!! get a big scores and dare your friends.Super Robot Girls Puff Power Fun puff Adventures Run is one of the most addictive and entertaining free game ever made with great game quality, download now the SuperPower Girls puff and experience the joy of jumping robot puff Power Girls the hurdles through the amazing world! one of the most addictive and entertaining jumping andrunning game ! And it's free!The show centers on Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup, bliss who all live in the city of Townsvile. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naivemayor of magical world to help fight nearby criminals using their powers. Play and enjoy the Super Robot Girls Puff,it's one of the amazing and most power girls puffgame and entertaining too. it's similar to the free temple games on Play Store, live beautiful moments helping our hero blossom, bubbles, bliss and butter cup to jumpover the hurdles along the road.This cartoon girl games is great for children to play, in addition to training the children's memory of this running game as well as to train children to understandthe names of characters like blossom and others Download blossom,bubbles and butter cup Super Robot Girls Puff app right now.How to Play:* Simply use the jump and slide, to avoid enemies and obstacle* tap dive button to keep on water in the 2nd game* tap gravity run button to move in the 3rd game* tap the rocket button to use jetpack* tap magnet button to collect all coinsFEATURES3 game in 1 appEasy and Simple to playFlexible moving and game playStunning graphics5 character of robot power girls puff to unlock3 different gameplay to unlockNice and Friendly User InterfaceEasy to Play and ShareCool Effect with super skillsNow you can experience all the nonstop action in the palm of your hand!The fighting is so extreme your screen won't be able to handle it! Awaken the true potential power of your favorite characters and make them stronger than ever before!You've never experienced the power girls puff hero adventure power like this!Disclaimer :This game is unofficial games, just a fan made for fans. This game was made by Lotus Games as fun. For any question contact us at email: lotus.kita@gmail.com