Jumping Brown, a speed arcade gameDuring a cold winter, Snow Brown never stops jumping under the moon!Relieve your stress by crushing the ice blocks together with Snow Brown!How to Play :Crush the ice blocks by jumping on them.When Snow Brown jumps in between the cracks of the block, you'll move to the next floor.If you collect 5 ice potions, all 5 floors will turn into ice blocks.The higher the floor, the higher the score you'll earn.TIP :You better jump, jump!Open your eyes wide not to miss the right time! _#Jumping Brown #BROWN #Jump #Jumping #LINE Friends #LINE #RETRO
