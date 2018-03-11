Brown Run

Brown climbs up daunting valleys and jumps over the obstacles! Play this retro and cute "Brown Run" now!How to play :- Touch the screen to make Brown jump over the obstacles!Tips:- You can collect more Coins at SALLY mode (opens every 4 hours.)- Collect Brown's costumes with Coins (the game skins also change according to the costumes so you'll get 2x more advantage!)- The sound effect is a must in this nostalgic mood! Turn the volume up!#BROWN RUN #JUNGLE BROWN #BROWN #LINE Friends #LINE
