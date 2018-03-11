Race through Heartlake City in LEGO Friends: Heartlake Rush! This fast, fun, and furious endless runner puts you in the driver's seat as you jump, duck, and swerve through the busy streets in your LEGO racer! Can you complete all 60 levels?Drive as Andrea, Mia, Olivia, Emma, Stephanie, or their friends as you zip through the city and collect coins and other special items. Unlock decorations, new vehicles, and new playable characters! Find and collect Zobo, and he'll transform your racer into a jet plane soaring above Heartlake City!- DRIVE through Heartlake City as your favorite Friends character!- COLLECT coins, ice cream, fruit, flowers, gifts, confetti bombs, and a special collectible item for each of the five Friends!- COMPLETE MISSIONS to level up and earn more coins!- DODGE enemies coming right at you!- DECORATE your cars with unlockable decals!- BOOST AND TRANSFORM your car into a jet by picking up Zobo the robot!- UNLOCK all 10 playable characters and cars by earning coin rewards!- MIX AND MATCH your characters, cars, and decals for a true LEGO building experience!- SAFETY FIRST: Play in a safe, closed environment, with NO third-party advertising, links to external websites, in-app purchases or hidden data collection. LEGO marketing content and information is served, for instance LEGO news about LEGO sets and other LEGO games, in hope of inspiring creative play.For app support, contact LEGO Consumer Service.For contact details, refer to http://service.LEGO.com/contactusOur privacy policy and terms of use for apps are accepted if you download this app.Read more on http://aboutus.LEGO.com/legal-notice/Privacy-Policy and http://aboutus.LEGO.com/en-us/legal-notice/terms-of-use-for-appsLEGO, the LEGO logo and the FRIENDS logo are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. Â©2017 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.