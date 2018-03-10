Jewels Classic 2018

Jewels Classic 2017 is free classic match 3 puzzle game, now available on Android Market. Swap by touch to drop special jewels in awesome music in fun character to complete the mission!How to play:There are two mode gameplay in game Jewels Classic 2017.1. Mode Classic:- This is the endless mode, you have to play until gameover, but don't worry try your best to get your high score!- Like all type of match 3 game, let's swap jewels to get match 3 jewels - You get normal score.- Let's swap jewels to get match 4 jewels - You get score and bomb jewels- Let's swap jewels to get match 5 jewels - You get score and special jewels2. Mode arcade- You have upto 300 levels. It's very additive and challenge- Each level, your mission is making the mission jewel drop to bottom -> You Win- The timer bar alway run quickly, and you have to notice it.- There alot items in game when you play, It like: time item, bomb item...- At the end of game: You timer with exchange to score so you need to complete level in quickly if you want get more score. And score star you could get.Feature:- There are more than 300 levels waiting for your adventuring.- The level from easy with low level and upto hard with high level- Multiple diffrence jewels type will appear in the game like: Jewel's bomb, Jewel explore row, Jewel explore cell, Jewel colorful.Tip:- You could unlock game by the way: In the Info scene - touch into Text Logo 20 time -> all level in map will be unlock.Jewels Classic 2017 is launch on Android Market and we work hard to bring a great game. So let's support us by download this game - Play - Get relax. Thanks
