Panzer Warfare - in this game you can play in the subway, bus, plane.The player is heavy fighting in tanks on mobile phones and tablets.You can choose from the many tanks of the modern era and improve their combat abilities.FEATURES-Large selection of tanks and weapons.-The player can colorize the tank to your liking.-Play the game offline and online.-Increase the level of difficulty.-The game has different game modes: Team Deathmatch, Capture the flag, Every man for himself.-Procedural generation of maze. You'll always play on a new map!-Compete with players around the world and keep track of your ranking on the leaderboard!CHALLENGE IN PVP the GAME- Create your own server in multiplayer.- Play online with players around the world._____________________________________________Subscribe to news Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Panzer-Warfare-901542063307542/Check out our videos and game trailers on http://www.youtube.com/KobraStudio