rescue puppys Paw Run is an amazing Puppy running and jumping adventure game in the City WORLD of dash adventure.In this adventure game, The little paw heroes Puppy hero rescue tracker mission paw patrol will run and collect coins, power-up to fight with bosses.Tap to jump and double tap to double jump and escape the obstacles.Paw runners Puppy is back in his most anticipated adventure ever to hit Android! Paw Super Jump i and runs #1 exciting adventure game for kids.Grab the board and get ready for a kick-flippin' adventure now. This Paw Puppyrunning original platformer style game, patrol paw give you a head start with already created levels and ! The controls are excellent and user friendly and we are here to support you with anything you need to setup the app!Features:- Totally different world after upgrades- Numerous stages with levels- Cool graphics and smooth pj physics masks simulation- stages for experienced users and beginners