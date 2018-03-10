Fashion girl Doll Dress up for Sweet Little Princess is the best ever game in the world..!!Moisturizer and Primer. Great makeup of girls begin with great skincare . oh!! pretty girls if you've never applied makeup before, all the different products and tools can be intimidating. Don't worry. Once you get the hang of it, applying makeup to your face will be a breeze.What Every Beginner Needs to Have in Their Makeup Kit*Concealer and Foundation*Eyebrow Pomade and Spoolie Brush*Eyeliner and Mascara*Nude and Red Lipstick*Brushes and Tools*Blush and Highlighter*Eye shadow Palette*Nude lip*Special linerFor the best results, apply your makeup with good, natural lighting.Avoid tugging on your under-eye area. This can cause bags and wrinkles.Make sure before you leave the house, take a quick mirror check in different lighting!You can add a darker color eye shadow to your crease to make your eyes look a little bigger.About KGZ Game:https://play.google.com/store/apps/dev?id=7908958078288466079